Tulsi in the courtyard of The Moon

In less than three moons from now, Indian space voyager Chandrayan II will be docking in the vicinity of the moon before landing a robotic probe to figure out if humans can colonise space in the foreseeable future.

That the moon can become livable and serve as a launchpad for deep space probes was magically revealed by the discovery of water in the moon’s south pole by India’s first moon mission Chandrayan I in 2008. Scientists have since estimated that the moon might hold up to 600

million tonnes of water-ice, the essential building block of life in the Universe.

Indian Space Research Organisation has now chosen a spot between two craters to land its moon rover on the south pole, before exploring a large, nearby cave, for setting up future habitat, in the event that conditions are found conducive for such an experiment.

To mark its presence and commemorate the milestone, Isro is mulling a name for the landing spot where the AI-powered rover Pragyan, will make its first physical contact with the moon. Isro chairman A Sivam told The Times of India recently that there is still time to zero in on a name. The prime minister will have the final say on the matter.

Choosing a name is not an easy task then, especially, since the spot is pregnant with unimaginable possibilities for humankind’s future.

Revisiting the past may well provide a pointer.

It has long been a custom in India to plant tulsi (tulasi in Sanskrit), the basil shrub, in the courtyard of a new home. For over hundreds of years,the tulsi has acquired a mystic aura in Indic civilisation for healing body, mind and soul. A medicinal shrub, native to the subcontinent, it is revered for rejuvenating life from the depredations of kaala, time. What’s more, water mixed with its leaves is administered to the dying in the belief that it would ease the soul’s transmigration to a parallel universe. Which is possibly why the tulsi has, for long, been identified with Vishnu and his avatars, the god of preservation in the holy Indian trinity

The three variants of the tulsi are known as Rama tulsi, Krishna tulsi and the wild vana tulasi. The shrub is also identified with Vishnu’s consort Lakshmi, goddess of prosperity and also Hanuman, god of strength

and immortality.

Researchers say that the tulsi plant is native to the central Indian heartland and its evolution might be related with cultural migration patterns in the subcontinent. The shrub is rich in oleanolic, ursolic and rosmarinic acids with anti-tumour, anti-viral, antiseptic and anesthetic properties. Tulsi is used in ayurveda and siddha practices for treatment of common cold, headache, stomach disorders, inflammation, malaria and various forms of poisoning, much of that on account of pollution. It is also used in perfumes, flavouring and as insect repellent.