Tug of War team named for Nationals

Sports Reporter

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Tug-of-War Association on Saturday named the State team for participation in the 31st Senior (men and women) National Tug-of-War Championship to be held from August 29 to 31 at Chinchani Beach and Goandevi Sports Ground, Palghar in Maharashtra.

Earlier, the team underwent screening conducted by the J&K State Sports Council officials at Green Fields Ground, here under the guidance of Association President, Hardeeep Singh Anand.

The teams were selected by the panel comprising of Hardeep Singh Anand (President), Jodh Singh Isher (Working Secretary) and Jasvir Singh (Joint Secretary). The screening was conducted by Divisional Sports Officer of the Sports Council, Ravi Singh.

The Teams: Men 640 kg: Manpreet Singh, Zahoor Gulzar, Aadil Hussain, Antriksh, Shadad, Sukgvinder, Navjot, Aftab, Irfan and Bilal Ahmad. 540 kg: (Mix 4+4): Reetu Jamwal, Prerna Kotwal , Vasvi Gupta, Gurleen Kour, Yasmeen Fatima, Manpreet Singh, Paaras Kotwal, Mudasir Hussain , Umer Mehraj and Zahid.

Gourav Kumar Dubey and Robin Singh are accompanying the teams as Coach while Sourav Kumar has been named Manager.

The kits were distributed by Hardeep Singh Anand and sponsored by Trans Asia Hotels Private limited Unit Cygnett Park Asia, Jammu.