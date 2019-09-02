Tug of War player felicitated for Asian selection

Sports ReporterJAMMU: A senior State Tug of War player, Kiran Kumari on Monday felicitated by the J&K Tug of War Association for her selection in the 14th Asian Tug of War Indoor Championship. The felicitation function was attended by President J&K Tug of War Association, Hardeep Singh Anand, Guru Kumar, Anand Ranjan, Narinder Kaushik and Jodh Singh Isher. The event shall be held from September 13 to 16 at Ayutthaya in Thailand. Before the team’s departure for the venue, the selected probable shall undergo a brief coaching camp at Sangli in Maharashtra. It was for the second time that Kiran has been selected in the Indian team for an international event. She has already won a gold medal in the Third Gold International Championship held at Kathmandu in Nepal.
