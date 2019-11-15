Tsetan Dolma of JU represents India at Taipei

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: It is a matter of pride for Directorate of Sports and Physical Education in particular and University of Jammu in general that Tsetan Dolma, daughter of Tashi Angdus, hailing from Shachukul (Ladakh) and a student of B.P.Ed. in the Directorate of Sports and Physical Education, University of Jammu represented India at Taiwan Cup Women’s Ice-Hockey Tournament held in Chinese Taipei from November 6 to 8, 2019.

Tsetan Dolma made her way in the Indian squad among 18 players from different regions of the country. The Indian team had played matches against Philippines, Singapore, Australia and the host Taiwan.

Prof. Manoj Dhar, Vice Chancellor, University of Jammu lauded the efforts of the Director and entire staff of the Directorate for this wonderful achievement and advised the players to take the name of the University of Jammu to the height of glory by participating in such events.

Dr. Daud Iqbal Baba, Director Directorate of Sports and Physical Education, University of Jammu also congratulated her on her performance and showered blessings for her future endeavours.

Dr. Daud said that she is a great source of inspiration for other young talented players of Jammu and Kashmir as well as of the Country.