Truth always triumphs, SC order exposes Rahul: BJP chief Amit Shah

New Delhi: The Supreme Court’s order on the Rafale deal “exposes” the campaign of misinformation against the government headed by Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, BJP chief Amit Shah said on Friday while asserting that the “truth always triumphs”.

In its ruling on a batch of petitions seeking a probe into the deal, the apex court said there was no occasion to doubt the decision-making process in the procurement of the 36 Rafale fighter aircraft from France.

In a series of tweets, Shah said the court didn’t find anything wrong with the process nor did it find any commercial favouritism in the deal. “On the contrary, the SC held that govt had no role in selecting offset partners & found no merit in the demand for a probe based on mere perception of individuals,” he said.

“Truth always triumphs! Court’s judgment on the Rafale deal exposes the campaign of misinformation spearheaded by Congress President for political gains,” he added on Twitter.

The apex court’s order raises obvious questions on the motive of those working to discredit the deal, which is important for India, he asserted.

The BJP has demanded an apology from the Congress and its president Rahul Gandhi for levying false allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)