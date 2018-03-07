Trump’s top economic advisor cohn quits after trade dispute

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

Washington: Gary Cohn, the top economic adviser to US President Donald Trump, today resigned over his differences with him on his controversial trade policies, in yet another jolt to the embattled White House that has seen a series of high-profile departures.

Cohn, 57, who is a former Goldman Sach executive resigned as the White House National Economic Council director, after differences with the decision of Trump to impose a hefty 25 per cent tariff on import of steel and 10 per cent on aluminium.

The White House did not give the reason for Cohn’s resignation.

For several weeks, Cohn had been discussing with the President that it was nearing time for him to transition out.

His departure date is to be determined but will be a few weeks from now, a White House official said.

“Gary has been my chief economic advisor and did a superb job in driving our agenda, helping to deliver historic tax cuts and reforms and unleashing the American economy once again. He is a rare talent, and I thank him for his dedicated service to the American people,” Trump said in a statement issued by the White House.

Cohn served as Trump’s chief economic advisor since the beginning of the Administration.

During his stay at the White House, he led coordination of Trump’s pro-growth domestic and global economic policy agenda, including the passage of historic tax cuts and reforms in December 2017, the official said.

His policy portfolio included tax and retirement, infrastructure, the financial system, energy and the environment, health care, agriculture, global economics, international trade and development, besides technology, telecommunications and cyber security.

Cohn played a critical role in advancing Trump’s deregulatory agenda and organising his successful participation in the World Economic Forum in January 2018, a White House official said.

“It has been an honour to serve my country and enact pro-growth economic policies to benefit the American people, in particular the passage of historic tax reform. I am grateful to the President for giving me this opportunity and wish him and the Administration great success in the future,” Cohn said in a statement.

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly said Cohn served his country with great distinction, dedicating his skill and leadership to grow the US economy and pass historic tax reform.

“I will miss having him as a partner in the White House, but he departs having made a real impact in the lives of the American people,” he said.

Cohn’s resignation is the latest in the very long list of high-profile White House departures.

Earlier, former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, who played a key role in the electoral victory of Trump, left the White House in August following months of turmoil and his penchant for talking to reporters.

Sean Spicer, former White House press secretary resigned in July after Anthony Scaramucci was appointed the White House Communications Director.

Michael Flynn, former national security adviser, resigned in February last year amid allegations that he discussed US sanctions against Russia with its envoy before Trump’s inauguration. (PTI)