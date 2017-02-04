Trump’s right

Dear Editor,

US President Donald Trump is doing what is good for his country and what he promised to the American people in his election campaign. Why should people get agitated when he pinpoints the source of terrorist menace and seeks to deal with it firmly? Who brought down the twin towers of New York? Radical Muslims masqueraded as genuine immigrants gained entry to the US, learnt flying, hijacked planes and crashed them into the towers. A number of terror attacks have been carried out by immigrants from Islamic countries named in the executive order.

M. R Anand

Via-e-mail