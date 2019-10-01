Trump’s desperation

Dear Editor, Desperate to secure a second term, US President Donald Trump is ready to do all it takes to achieve his goal. He has gone all out to destroy the man who, he thinks, will square up to him in the next presidential contest, former Vice President Joe Biden. Trump seems to have taken a leaf out of the book of leaders who try to destroy their opponents politically, or even otherwise, before elections. But opinion is divided on the moves being made to impeach Trump. The Republicans, save a few, have rallied behind him. It is too early to say whether the Democrats will be able to oust their bete noire but they are bound to go to any length to embarrass and discredit Trump and the Republicans in time for the next presidential poll. Meghna A, Via-e-mail.
