Trump, wife try spinning ”charkha” at Sabarmati Ashram

Ahmedabad: US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania on Monday tried their hands at spinning the ‘charkha’ (spinning wheel) at the Sabarmati Ashram here.
Accompanied by PM Narendra Modu, the US president and his wife went around the Ashram, before resuming the roadshow from the airport to the Motera stadium.
“To my great friend Prime Minister Naredra Modi, thank you for this wonderful visit,” Trump wrote in the Ashram visitors’ book.
The US President was briefed about Gandhiji and the importance of charkha as a symbol of self-reliance.
Trump reached Ahmedabad at 11.37 am for the first leg of his India visit. (PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Bachchan sir and I are at loggerheads in ‘Gulabo Sitabo’: Ayushmann
Pay attention to whatever you eat: Dr Sushil
Disrespectful to not consult my father, Shekhar Kapur about ‘Mr India 2’: Sonam
Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Raj Kundra welcome baby girl
Taapsee, Tahir to star in Hindi adaptation of German classic ‘Run Lola Run’
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper