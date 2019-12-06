Trump says Iran crackdown ‘brutal’ and ‘horrible’

Washington: President Donald Trump on Thursday called a crackdown on demonstrations in Iran “brutal” and said the United States would react “strongly” to any threat from Iran to its interests in the region.

“They’re killing a lot of people and they’re arresting thousands of their own citizens in a brutal crackdown,” Trump said at a meeting with UN diplomats at the White House.

Calling it a “horrible situation,” Trump warned that any new threat from Iran “will be met very strongly.” (Agency)