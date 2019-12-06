Trump says Iran crackdown ‘brutal’ and ‘horrible’

Washington: President Donald Trump on Thursday called a crackdown on demonstrations in Iran “brutal” and said the United States would react “strongly” to any threat from Iran to its interests in the region.
“They’re killing a lot of people and they’re arresting thousands of their own citizens in a brutal crackdown,” Trump said at a meeting with UN diplomats at the White House.
Calling it a “horrible situation,” Trump warned that any new threat from Iran “will be met very strongly.” (Agency)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Salman isn’t affected by his stardom: Sonakshi
Pankaj Kapur joins son Shahid in ‘Jersey’
Ranveer Singh shares his first look from ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’
Taapsee Pannu to feature in Mithali Raj biopic
Feel guilty for not understanding Shaheen much: Alia on sister’s battle with depression
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper