Trump nominates Indian-American as his ‘IP czar’

Washington: President Donald Trump has tapped Indian-American Vishal Amin as his new ‘IP czar’ to coordinate US law-enforcement strategy around copyright, patents and trademarks.

Amin has been nominated to be the Intellectual Property Enforcement Coordinator in the Executive Office of the President, the White House said yesterday as Trump made a number of key administrative appointments.

If confirmed by the US Senate, Amin would succeed Daniel Marti. Amin is currently a Senior Counsel on House Judiciary Committee.

He also served in the administration of President George W Bush at the White House, as Associate Director for Domestic Policy, and at the US Department of Commerce, as Special Assistant and Associate Director for Policy in the Office of the Secretary, a statement said.

Amin received his bachelor’s degree in neuroscience from Johns Hopkins University and his law degree from Washington University in St Louis.

The Recording Industry Association of America welcomed his nomination.

“The prompt appointment and consideration of this position is critical, and we commend President Trump for his choice.

Vishal Amin is a smart, thoughtful leader and we look forward to working with him,” said Cary Sherman, chairman and CEO of the Recording Industry Association of America.

PTI