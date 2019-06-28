Trump hails ‘very, very good relationship’ in talks with Putin

Osaka: US President Donald Trump on Friday hailed his “very, very good relationship” with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin as the two leaders held talks on the sidelines of the G20 meeting.
“It’s a great honour to be with President Putin,” said Trump, who last held face-to-face talks with the Russian leader in Helsinki in July.
“We have a very, very good relationship,” Trump said. (Agency)
