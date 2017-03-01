Trump calls for ‘merit-based’ immigration system

Washington: US President Donald Trump today pushed for a merit-based immigration system that could benefit high-tech professionals from countries like India.
Trump, during his first address to Congress, noted that “nations around the world, like Canada, Australia and many others have a merit-based immigration system”.
He said that such a system will save countless dollars and raise workers’ wages.
Trump introduced the idea of a merit-based immigration system after invoking the memory and words of late president Abraham Lincoln, saying, “Lincoln was right and it is time we heeded his words.”
“Switching away from this current system of lower-skilled immigration, and instead adopting a merit-based system, will have many benefits: it will save countless dollars, raise workers’ wages, and help struggling families – including immigrant families – enter the middle class,” Trump said.
Trump said he is going to bring back millions of jobs.
“Protecting our workers also means reforming our system of legal immigration. The current, outdated system depresses wages for our poorest workers, and puts great pressure on taxpayers,” he said.
Trump said he believes that real and positive immigration reform is possible as long as it focuses on the goals to improve jobs and wages for Americans to strengthen the country’s security and to restore respect for laws.
“If we are guided by the well-being of American citizens then I believe Republicans and Democrats can work together to achieve an outcome that has eluded our country for decades,” he said.
Indian IT professionals account for the largest number of foreign nationals coming to the US on H-1B visas.
Indians also account for a significantly large number of foreign workers coming to the US as scientists, doctors, engineers and other highly-skilled professionals.
During his presidential campaign, Trump had promised to increase oversight of our H-1B and L-1 visa programmes that are used widely by Indian tech companies.
The H1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows American firms to employ foreign workers in occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise. The technology companies depend on it to hire tens of thousands of employees each year.
In an op-ed eminent Indian-American legal luminary Ved Nanda had warned the Trump administration last week that any curb on H-1B visas would result in flight of talented Indians from the US.
PTI
India’s short-term immediate strategy should be as follows :—-
Mr. Narayanmurthy of INFOSYS said recently “We can not do business in a foreign land antagonising the same Govt’s wishes –something like that if I correctly recollect.
He is absolutely right with full knowledge and wisdom.
The real answer is making a good strategy so that IT Company should not fall under the mercy or, trap of any sevre chage in forein govt. policies like that of H1B Visa in USA.
And in my depositions below I have given you the answer.
India should provide jobs in India for sons and daughters of the soil of India. This automatically brings national pride for India. Any job in a foreign country will always bring a kind of second class treatment in terms of hounour and respect for Indian and Indian.
Indian should design and implement virtual reality based IT Companies for IT Professionals in India ( in all cities and towns of India so to say) who can perform jobs sitting in his/her Indian home while working for Companies situated in different time zones, different countries. This way, an Indian IT Professional can be an Employee of 4 different companies from 4 different continents drawing moderately rich salaries and the whole concept is very much thinkable and feasible too.
I will like to give it a name and in my wisdom ,I will like to name it as “Satellite IT Hub ” where you can perform your job functions of IT Enabled services to your Employers situated in different continents through “Video Conferencing”.
Let me explain you a little more on this.
Your IT Company’s name is XYZ Satellite IT Services Company Pvt. Ltd situated at 29,Sarita Vihar New Delhi. Your company has a “Video Conferencing and Remote Location Enabled hybrid Computer (Again India requires to design a Hybrid Computer by which from a remote location like that of 29,Sarita Vihar New Delhi —you(IT Expert) can enter an Employer’s Computer to do your day’s work for that Company situated at 39,woodward avenue Pennsylvanis say for example only).
This way physically you are available in New Delhi ,India but mentally you are available in Penn state,USA and drawing salary in US Dollar but spending in Indian Rupees which is extremely good for Indian Government and bood the Indian tempo of consumerism of indian goods and services in india for indians while working for foreigners without giving benifits of consumerism to foreign countries also heavily support Indian patriotism @100 % and this fully supports the WIN-WIN Patriotic policy of selling services at a higher cost to foreign countries without being hurt physically and mentally while obeying the falacy “ACT LOCAL THINK GLOBAL”.
India’s long-term strategy with full fore-sightedness should be as follows:—-
Student from India can manage a Bachelor’s degree for US Dollar 2000.
Student from USA, United Kingdom spend 30,000 to 40,000 US Dollar to get a Bachelor’s degree . India’s performance PISA (Program for International Student Assessment ) in 2009 was a failure miserably ,just one place before the last country ,I believe Kazakasthan.
India now never participates in PISA on the pretext that English Language is an issue.
India hardly has an University/Institute or, two which rank in global ranking of 250 Universities. Recently I saw a report that Indian Institute of Technology,Kharagpur could not fill up 30 % of their teaching staff . Now guess,India’s premier institute which happens to bad H1B Visa does not run on full capacity of educational stuff. This is not acceptable by any educational standard so to say. Whereas, all the educational institutes in UK,USA run on full staff with full qualifications to maintain standard. India has the world’s largest pool of universities/colleges but educational standard remains under question.
So, to harmonize educational standards between developing country like India and developed countries like UK,USA , another level of PISA Test is needed (PISA is done at school level about 15 years of age which we can name it as PISA ONE ) PISA TWO should be for University level after graduation. Anyway this is my suggestion only since the students from USA,UK feel with full discripancies money-wise as well as educational standard-wise.Students from developing countries like India accept any job at a lesser price whereas students from USA,UK can not accept job at a lesser price and here lies a big disadvantage for them.
In this regard India and the developing countries should adopt PISA. and maintain educational standard as prescribed by PISA designed by OECD Countries where members of developing countries are supposed to participate with full co-operation with USA,UK.
India’s long-term
strategy with full fore-sightedness should be as follows:—-
Already somewhere
in the debates circling “H1B VISA” while gauging India’s educational
standing, India’s performance in “PISA-Test” surfaced.
Astonishingly in
2009,in PISA Test, India’s rank was one before the rock-bottom country probably
Kazakathan.
And India is not
perticipating in OECD Countries PISA Test thereafter which is done every after
3 years I believe.
NASSCOM should
convince GOI(Govt. Of India) about the real benifits of PISA .
Since protectionism
is springing up in many countries in Europe,Brexit,Contemporary USA,a time may
come when USA/BREXIT,EU,Australia,New Zealand may demand PISA Score from
applicants from India .
And that will
become a barrier to send IT Experts abroad from India.
QuoteThe Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) is a worldwide study by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) in member and non-member nations of 15-year-old school pupils’ scholastic performance on mathematics, science Unquote .
Already somewhere in the debates circling “H1B VISA” while gauging India’s educational standing, India’s performance in “PISA-Test” surfaced.
Astonishingly in 2009,in PISA Test, India’s rank was one before the rock-bottom country probably Kazakathan.
And India is not perticipating in OECD Countries PISA Test thereafter which is done every after 3 years I believe.
NASSCOM should convince GOI(Govt. Of India) about the real benifits of PISA .
Since protectionism is springing up in many countries in Europe,Brexit,Contemporary USA,a time may come when USA/BREXIT,EU,Australia,New Zealand may demand PISA Score from applicants from India .
And that will become a barrier to send IT Experts abroad from India.
I heartily think/believe that at present in India, there is not a single PISA Compliant school .
NASSCOM for the deep/real interest of their own IT Community shold fund PISA Complient school through CSR(Corporate Social Responsibility)
On the other hand NASSCOM should give enough notices in all major indian newspaper/dailies,TV/Print media educating Indian Guardians aspiring for good school education.
First question firsrt—-Is the School PISA Compliant, In its meaning it says whether the school is included in pre-PISA Test school surveys and can the Guardian see the survey results as a stakeholder of theeir son/daughter’s education.
This is a must-awareness campaign even GOI-NASSCOM should do if they prefer to do so.
So, to harmonize educational standards between developing country like India and developed countries like UK,USA , another level of PISA Test is needed (PISA is done at school level about 15 years of age which we can name it as PISA ONE ) PISA TWO should be for University level after graduation. Anyway this is my suggestion only since the students from USA,UK feel with full discripancies money-wise as well as educational standard-wise.Students from developing countries like India accept any job at a lesser price whereas students from USA,UK can not accept job at a lesser price and here lies a big disadvantage for them.
In this regard India and the developing countries should adopt PISA. and maintain educational standard as prescribed by PISA designed by OECD Countries where members of developing countries are supposed to participate with full co-operation with USA,UK.
Anupam Kher gifts mother her dream house in Shimla
Weekly Horoscopes – This Week’s Horoscopes for All Signs
Selena Gomez laughs off love life joke in video
Filmmaker Gurinder Chadha gets Sikh Jewel Award
Shirish Kunder apologises for comments on UP CM
© 2016 State Times Daily Newspaper