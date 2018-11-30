Trump barrels into G-20 summit after nixing Putin meeting

Buenos Aires: President Trump kicks off two days of diplomacy at the Group of 20 summit in Argentina on Friday after his abrupt decision to cancel a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin overshadowed the proceedings before they even started.
Trump barreled into the two-day meeting by announcing via Twitter that he was canceling on Putin over Russia’s seizure of Ukrainian vessels.
His agenda Friday is expected to include meetings with world leaders, the signing of a revamped trade deal with Canada and Mexico, as well as a number of group activities for the gathering of rich and developing nations.
Coming into this G-20, Trump faces a series of diplomatic challenges most notably whether he can strike an agreement with Chinese President Xi Jinping to ease trade tensions.(PTI)
