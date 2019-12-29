True purpose of education is to make minds not careers: Sham

Bishno High School celebrates Annual Day

STATE TIMES NEWS

AKHNOOR: Former Minister and BJP leader, Sham Lal Sharma said that the purpose of education is to make minds, not careers.

Sham Lal Sharma, as the Chief Guest, was speaking on the Annual Day function of Bishno High School at Akhnoor.

While lauding the role of private sector in providing quality education, Sham said that private sector has been doing commendable job and supplementing effort in promoting education in the State.

He asked the management of Bishno High School to maintain the tempo of excellence and prepare the students to compete in different sectors.

He asked them to reserve due share of poor students in the school and provide them free education.

He further appreciated the efforts of the school in imparting quality education besides promoting extra-curricular activities among the students.

He said that students are the nation builders and they must be educated with focus on overall personality development to shape them into a responsible citizen.

Sharma expressed her approbation at the exuberant efforts of the students and exhorted to them to excel in all their endeavours.

He hoped that Bishno High School will play an important role in enhancing and sustaining the quality of education as their endeavour can bring fresh innovation in the system and can go a long way in providing the young generation a platform, expressing their talents, wisdom and vision.

He further appealed to the parents and teachers to ensure a strong coordination to give better education to the children.

Principal, Madan Choudhary apprised the gathering about the performance of the school in academic as well as co-curricular activities.

The children presented a colourful bonanza of cultural activities which enthralled the jam packed audience.

The former minister distributed prizes amongst the students and teachers who excelled in different activities.