Trucker nabbed with poppy straw

STATE TIMES NEWS

SAMBA: Police on Thursday arrested a trucker and recovered three kilograms of Poppy straw from his possession.

According to a report, as per reliable sources, a team of Police Station Samba headed by Inspector Chanchal Singh SHO laid Naka on Jammu Pathankot National Highway near Mansar Morh and intercepted a truck (JK21B- 8747) coming from Nud towards National Highway. During the search of the truck, police recovered three kilograms of poppy straw from the possession of driver of the said truck which was identified as Kulbir Singh son of Harbail Singh resident of Chak Babral (Ramgarh) in district Samba.

Police arrested the driver and registered a case vide FIR 297/18 under section 8/15 NDPS Act against him.

The whole operation was conducted under the overall supervision of SSP Samba Dr Koushal Sharma and direct supervision of DYSP Samba Deepak Digra.