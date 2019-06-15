Trucker denied bail in cop’s murder case

Share Share Share 0

JAMMU: Justice Sanjay Kumar Gupta on Friday rejected the bail application of Mohammad Maqbool Dar, resident of Kupwara facing trial in murder of police cop.

According to prosecution case, on January 14, 2017 constable Ajeet Kumar presented a written docket addressed by Head Constable Parshotam Kumar NHW Incharge Naka point Jakheni, Udhampur to SHO Udhampur with a prayer for registration of an FIR against aforesaid accused with the allegations that during Naka checking at Traffic Naka Point Jakheni at around 10:45 PM, a truck No.JK09A-5301 loaded with vegetables which was on its way from Jammu to Srinagar on reaching Naka point was signaled by Naka party to halt and the driver of the truck was directed and made to park the vehicle on the side of the road and the driver and the inmate of the truck was informed that as per the directions of the higher authorities the movement of heavy vehicles has been suspended on Jammu Srinagar National Highway and they cannot be allowed to proceed ahead to Srinagar. Upon this, the driver of the truck and the other inmate disclosed to the Naka party that the truck is loaded with vegetables which are perishable items and, therefore, they have no other option but to proceed towards and transport the loaded vegetables to its desired destination as early as possible in order to avoid any imminent loss. The driver of the truck disclosed his name as Mohammad Maqbool Dar, son of Abdul Ahad Dar, resident of Charakot Lolab District Kupwara whereas the other inmate of truck claimed to be the owner of the aforesaid vehicle, disclosed his name as Reyaz Ahmed, son of Fateh Mohammad Malik, resident of Kohnu District Bandipora. In the melee, the driver of the truck lost his temper and abruptly started the vehicle and dashed against the barricade where SGCt Sanjeev Kumar was stationed resulting into his instant death.