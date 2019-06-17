Trucker, associate nabbed with poppy straw

STATE TIMES NEWS POONCH: Police in association with 16 RR seized 25 kg poppy straw from two interstate drug peddlers who were carrying the contraband in a truck (HR- 55W -9650) at Poshana on Mughal road. Both drug peddlers have been arrested who were identified as Mohd Zahid, son of Mohd Tahir, resident of Sangroor, Punjab and Mohd Shakeel, son of Shah Din, resident of Sangroor Punjab. A case vide FIR no.144/19 under section 8/15 NDPS act registered in Police Station Surankote.
