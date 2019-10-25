Trucker, associate nabbed with 9 quintal poppy straw

STATE TIMES NEWS
UDHAMPUR: Police on Thursday nabbed a truck driver and his associate
and recovered 9 quintals of poppy straw from the vehicle.
As per the details, Kud Police during Naka in the area, intercepted
a truck and during frisking recovered 9 quintals of poppy straw from the
vehicle. The duo was arrested and a case under relevant sections of law was
registered.
