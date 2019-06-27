Trucker, associate nabbed with 400 Kg poppy straw

Share Share Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

Jammu: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Special Operations Group of J&K Police along with sleuths of Police Post Narwal achieved a major success by recovering huge quantity of poppy straw which was being illegally smuggled in a truck.

Reports revealed that, a special Naka was laid jointly be SOG Jammu and Party of Police Party Narwal at Narwal and checking / frisking was intensified. During the process of checking, one truck (JK18 -4571) was put to thorough checking. During search of the truck , 400 kilograms of poppy straw which was concealed in bags inside the truck was recovered.

The accused driver namely Aiyaz Ahmed Lone, son of Farooq Ahmed Lone, resident of Pantha Chowk Srinagar and his accomplice namely Jahangir Ahmed, son of Mohd Hatam, resident of Pulwama were arrested and a Case vide FIR No. 190/19 under sections 8/15/29 NDPS Act was registered against them at Police Station Trikuta Nagar.