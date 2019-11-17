Truck gutted in fire in Tral area of Pulwama district

Srinagar: A truck was destroyed after it caught fire in Tral area of Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Sunday.

A truck, from outside the Kashmir Valley, was parked on a roadside in Hardimir area of Tral in south Kashmir district when it caught fire during the night apparently due to a short circuit, they said.

A police official said that the truck was transporting grass that seems to have caught fire after an electric short-circuit that took place near it.

The vehicle was completely gutted in the incident, he said. (PTI)