Truck driver arrested with country made pistol

STATE TIMES NEWS BARI BRAHMANA: Police on Monday arrested a truck driver and recovered country made pistol from his possession during the Naka checking at Balole Brige Bari Brahmana. According to a report, a party of Police Station Bari Brahmana while performing vehicle checking duty at Balole Bridge, Bari Brahmana, intercepted a truck (HP72A-0206) which was on way to Srinagar. During frisking of truck driver, a country made pistol was recovered from his possession. The accused truck driver identified as Parveen Singh, son of Gandharv Singh, resident of Daber Kotha, Nowshera, Rajouri was arrested and weapon was seized. A case vide FIR No. 208/2019 under section 3/25 Arms Act was registered against him at Police Station Bari Brahmana.
