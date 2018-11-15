TRS chief richer by Rs 5.5 Cr but owns no car

Share Share 0 Share 0

Hyderabad: Telangana caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is richer by nearly Rs 5.5 crore, and acquired 16 acres of agricultural land during the past four years, according to the affidavit he filed along with his nomination for Gajwel Assembly constituency.

However, the Telangana Rashtra Samiti supremo, whose party symbol is a car, does not own one, according to the affidavit he filed Wednesday.

The total value of his movable and immovable assets stood at Rs 22.61 crore in the latest affidavit against Rs 15.95 crore in 2014.

His liabilities have grown by over Rs one crore to Rs 8.89 crore.It was Rs 7.87 crore in 2014, the affidavit says.

In the 2014 general elections, he showed that he owned 37.70 acres of agricultural land and the latest affidavit says that it is 54.24 acres.

Rao says he is facing as many as 64 criminal cases related to the separate Telangana agitation.They are in various stages. (PTI)