Troubled waters

One more round of talks on sharing waters under Indus Water Treaty between India and Pakistan closed inconclusively with India rejecting Pakistan’s objections on its two hydropower projects on the Chenab River. India till date has not tapped the full potential of these west bound rivers and legally holds the right to do so; in this context Pakistan’s objection on power projects on Chenab holds no water. Work on 1,000 MW Pakal Dul dam and 48MW Lower Kalnal hydropower projects on the Chenab River are on and the question of stopping the works at this stage does not take place and neither the issue should be an irritant in resolving bilateral issues. Pakistan has made it clear that it will have no option but to appoint neutral experts and take the case to the International Court of Arbitration in case India fails to address its concerns which are genuine. The Water Commissioners of Pakistan and India are required to meet twice a year and arrange technical visits to project sites and critical river head works, but Pakistan had been facing a lot of problems in timely meetings and visits. The last meeting of the Pakistan-India Permanent Indus Water Commission was held in New Delhi in March during which both the sides had shared details of the water flow and the quantum of water being used under the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty. India and Pakistan signed the treaty in 1960 after nine years of negotiations, with the World Bank being a signatory. Under the provisions of the Indus Water Treaty 1960, waters of the eastern rivers – Sutlej, Beas and Ravi – had been allocated to India and the western rivers – the Indus, Jhelum and Chenab – to Pakistan, except for certain non-consumptive uses for India. The treaty sets out a mechanism for cooperation and information exchange between the two countries regarding their use of the rivers. However, there have been disagreements and differences between India and Pakistan over the treaty since its inception.