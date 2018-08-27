Trollitically Incorrect: The good, bad and ugly of social media

Share Share 0 Share 0

New Delhi: A book of satire on social media, “TROLLitically Incorrect”, written by senior journalist and social media critic-columnist Chetna Keer was released yesterday at the Indian Women’s Press Corps here amidst much fanfare.

Peppered with humorous analogies and star strategies of surviving trolling, the book is a funny take on the ever growing world of social media yes, the good and the bad both.

“To use a metaphor culled from this digital age, my book is like a selfie stick that gives insights into the idiosyncrasies of Instagram India.

“Whatever it is — good, bad and ugly — social media is like that must-have morning cuppa or Maharaja Mac burger that you just can’t do without,” said the author.

Heavily inspired by the wit of widely read humourist PG Wodehouse, Keer, who has a penchant for comical wordplays and tongue-in-cheek remarks, said she is confident about the book being received well among the people.

“The humour book is the perfect stress-buster for all age groups and the ideal light read especially to take on flights or Shatabdi and Rajdhani rides, for travel time is when much of India hi-flying does its reading,” she added.

Interestingly, Keer, for long, has also been writing a humour column ‘Witerati’, critiquing life on social media.

“While social and political tensions are killing humour across the country, Chetna has chosen to ensure that people find enough time to laugh at themselves and others,” writes former MP and veteran journalist HK Dua about the book.

The book also satirically scrutinizes the several isms so synonymous with the social media — be it “selfie-ism, status update-ism, Shashisms, or Sidhuisms”.

Published by Ferntree, the book is priced at Rs 299.