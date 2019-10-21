Trishisva of DPS Jammu wins gold in All India Dance Sports Festival

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Trishisva Proch (I-F), a young dancer from Delhi Public School (DPS), Jammu made his mark in All India Dance Sports Festival-2019 organised by Dance Sports Council of India and Dance Sports Association held at Margao, Goa from October 11 to 12, 2019.

Trishisva performed Freestyle Dance in Solo category in the final level and won gold medal.

He has also been selected for the International Dance Festival to be held later.

Earlier, too, he had displayed his amazing dance talent in district and State levels.

Principal DPS Jammu, Ruchi Chabra applauded Trishisva and his parents for the achievement. Headmistress, Meenu Gupta also congratulated the winner.

President RCT, Ajatshatru Singh, Pro Vice Chairperson, Ritu Singh and Director, S.S Sodhi also extended their best wishes to Trishisva and his parents Monica Proch and Manu Proch.