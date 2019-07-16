Tripura Ministers’ led delegation meets Dr Jitendra

STATE TIMES NEWS

NEW DELHI: Two senior ministers of Tripura State Government, N C Devbarman and Mevar Kumar Jamatia, led a delegation of MLAs from the Indigenous Peoples’ Front of Tripura (IPFT) to meet Union DoNER Minister, Dr Jitendra Singh and discussed various issues of their concern. IPFT is a part of BJP-led Government in the State.

In a memorandum presented to the Union Minister, the delegation sought to bring to notice social, economic, cultural, linguistic and other issues related to the indigenous population of Tripura. They also referred to a high-level committee constituted by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs in September 2018. Other demands put across by the delegation was constituting Model Villages with all basic amenities in tribal areas of the State which, they claimed, had been accepted by the Ministry of Home Affairs Committee.

The memorandum appreciated the Modi Government for having taken the initiative for amendment of VI Schedule of the Constitution of India, the draft of which was approved by the Union Cabinet in January 2019. While welcoming the proposed new provision, the memorandum offered suggestions regarding the nomenclature of the different District Councils.

The delegation also brought to the notice of the DoNER Minister that the State Government of Tripura has recommended for inclusion of ‘Kokborok’ language in VIII-schedule of the Constitution. The memorandum also made a plea for special package for recruitment in different Departments / establishments in the Government.

Dr Jitendra Singh gave a patient hearing to the delegation. He said, since most of the demands pertain to the Ministry of Home Affairs, he would forward the same to the concerned Ministry for further action. However, Dr Jitendra Singh added that development activity has enhanced at a fast pace in Tripura during last three years. The situation has also improved with no longer incidents of violence being reported. He also referred to the ambitious Railways project of train-link to Bangladesh from Agartala to Akhaura.