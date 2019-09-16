Triple Talaq abolition ensured dignity, equality to Muslim women: Rahatkar

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Abolition of triple Talaq has ensured dignity and equality to crores of Muslim women, said BJP Mahila Morcha National President Vijaya Rahatkar during a programme here on Sunday.

The senior Mahila Morcha leader is on 2-day’s visit to J&K State under BJP’s Jan Jagran Abhiyan series on abrogation of Article 370 and abolition of triple Talaq. She will also address ‘Mahila Swabhimaan Sammelan’.

Vijaya Rahatkar along with BJP State President Ravinder Raina, National Vice-President and Prabhari Rashim Sood, BJP State General Secretary (Org.) Ashok Koul, State General Secretary Yudhvir Sethi, former Dy. CM Kavinder Gupta, State Spokesperson and Ex-MoS Priya Sethi, Suresh Jamwal, Sheela Handoo, District President Baldev Billowria, Rekha Mahajan and Sunita Gupta lighted the traditional lamp during the programme.

Rahatkar said the passage of the triple Talaq Bill in Rajya Sabha is a victory for millions of Muslim women and called it a true testimony to ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas’.

The passage of the Muslim women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill 2019 is a victory for millions of Muslim women. She added the Triple Talaq Bill has ensured gender equality in real terms and the step will act as a deterrent against injustice being done with the Muslim women.

She said, “I want to congratulate PM Modi on behalf of all the women of country that he took a big decision for women empowerment without coming under any pressure and got it passed in Parliament and Rajya Sabha.”

Rashim Dhar Sood said that the abolition of triple Talaq will contribute to women empowerment and given women the dignity they deserve.

Ravinder Raina said an archaic and medieval practice has finally been confined to the dustbin of history. “Parliament abolished Triple Talaq and corrects a historical wrong done to Muslim women and with this decision all Muslim women of India are rejoicing”, he added.

Priya Sethi said, “The Triple Talaq legislation will empower women”. She said that it is like getting freedom for Muslim women after 72 years of Independent India.

Rajni Rohmetra, BJP leader said that the passage of Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019 criminalising triple Talaq was the moment of great importance for gender equality and justice to women.

“Through this change, the Parliament has righted a wrong it had inflicted on its people since long.

The legislation brings India at par with other Muslim majority states including Pakistan and Bangladesh. This was long overdue for a country that has taken pride in its adherence to the principles of secularism, democracy and equality”, she added.

A skit on abrogation of Triple Talaq to create awareness among the womenfolk was presented by students of Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Nawabad, Talab Tillo, Jammu.

State General Secretary Sanjita Dogra conducted the proceedings of the programme.