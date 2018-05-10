Triple murder cracked, 4 LeT terrorists held in Baramulla

Share Share 0 Share 0

SRINAGAR: Security agencies on Wednesday claimed to have solved the April 30 triple killing of youths in Baramulla town by apprehending all the terrorists involved in the murders.

Confirming that four terrorists and six over-ground workers had been arrested during raids in Baramulla district over a period of time, the security agencies said Lashkar-e-Toiba were behind the killings.

They said, “During interrogation of the terrorists it surfaced that LeT handlers in Pakistan had given clear instructions to them to create an atmosphere of terror in north Kashmir by eliminating as many civilians as possible.”

“This also explains that the killings that took place in other parts of north Kashmir–Hajin and Sopore–were undertaken by the Lashkar-e-Toiba,” said a written statement circulated during the press conference that was addressed by DIG Police, North Kashmir Range, DIG CRPF, North Kashmir, and representatives of the Army.

The operation to nab the terrorists and their over-ground supporters was launched by the Baramulla Police in coordination with the Army and the CRPF following the killing of three youths in Baramulla on April 30.

“After questioning of the terrorists, the involvement of LeT was established in commission of heinous crime of killing of the three innocent civilians. During investigation, it surfaced that Suhaib Farooq Akhoon, Ajaz Ahmad Gojri and Bilal Ahmad Najar were involved in the killing,” the statement said.

The three youths killed by these militants were identified as Haseeb Nabi Khan, Irfan Ahmad Sheikh and Mohammad Asghar Sheikh, all hailing from Baramulla town.

The police have recovered two AK-47 rifles, two pistols, four hand grenades, 50 AK rounds, 4 AK magazines and two pistol magazines besides other items during the raids carried out at Drangbal village, Baramulla, and Sopore since April 30.