Trikuta Nagar Welfare Society organises medical camp

JAMMU: Trikuta Nagar Welfare Society (TNWS) on Sunday organised a free dental and eye check-up camp in Society’s Office at Main Market, Trikuta Nagar Colony, Jammu. The camp was conducted in association with Dr Manik Gupta from M/s Elite Smile Dental Clinic, Gandhi Nagar Jammu and Dr Abhishek Sachdev from M/s Sachdeva Neyteralya, Gandhi Nagar Jammu.

Mayor Chander Mohan Gupta was the Chief Guest on the occasion, who along with Corporator Neeraj Puri inaugurated the medical camp.

Dr Manik Gupta and Dr Abhishek Sachdeva rendered their services and examined patients during the camp. Sumeet Gandotra from Oral Care Consultant, Colgate Palmolive India and Shallab Sharma of M/s Red Lab were also present on the occasion.

During the camp, free medicines from IPCA Labs were also distributed among needy patients. President TNWS, Rajinder Kakkar along with other office bearers of the society were also present during the camp.

Rajni Rohmetra, Joint Secretary TNWS, appreciated the efforts of society for holding the camp and expressed gratitude towards the medical team for providing necessary support for smooth conduct of the camp. She further hoped that more such initiatives would also taken in future for welfare of people.

A number of residents of Trikuta Nagar and members of Trikuta Nagar Welfare Society along with their families and friends attended the camp. S N Koul, Vice President TNWS presented formal vote of thanks.