Trikuta Nagar Welfare Society felicitates Mayor

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A delegation of Trikuta Nagar Welfare Society (TNWS) led by its President, Rajinder P Kakkar on Tuesday called on the Mayor JMC, Chander Mohan Gupta to felicitate him for receiving the status of a MoS.

Pertinent to mention here that in a recently issued order, the Government has granted status equivalent to the Minister of State (MoS) to Mayors of Srinagar & Jammu Municipal Corporations, within their territorial jurisdiction.

The office bearers of the Society comprising S N Kaul, S.K Nanda, Vijay Gupta, Rajpal Verma, Rajni Rohmetra (Joint Secretary) and Shailja Gupta were also present on the occasion.

Extending heartiest congratulations to the Mayor, President TNWS, Rajinder P Kakkar wished him best of luck for future endeavors and hoped that Jammu city will touch new height under his leadership.

Rajni Rohmetra, Joint Secretary TNWS also extended greetings to the Mayor on being granted status of MoS and said that Jammu has witnessed unprecedented growth and development, right from the day Chander Mohan Gupta has taken over as the Mayor. “Gupta comes from a simple background and understands pains and sufferings of common man easily, and always takes personal pain for mitigating sufferings of Jammu people. People of Jammu have high hopes with the Mayor,” she asserted.

Expressing gratitude to TNWS, the Mayor assured visiting delegation that Trikuta Nagar colony would be upgraded as a Modern Colony of Jammu in coming days. He further added that pace of overall development would enhance in coming days for making Jammu a Smart City.

He further assured the team TNWS for visiting the colony along with officials of JMC Engineering Wing for physical assessment of problems being faced by residents of the area. The Mayor also laid stress for further beautification of Trikuta Nagar colony and directed the authorities concerned for taking necessary measures in this regard.