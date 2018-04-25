Tributes paid to Sant Shiromani Sain Maharaj

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Floral tributes were paid to Sant Shiromani Sain Maharaj on the occasion of his 718th birth anniversary at a function held here on Tuesday.

On the occasion, MLA Jammu East, Rajesh Gupta was the Chief Guest.

Gupta paid homage to the Sain Maharaj and threw highlight on his great deeds and virtues. He also announced Rs 12 lakh for the construction of 2nd floor of Saint Samaj from his CDF scheme.

Later, Gupta felicitated meritorious students of the Biradari. He also distributed sewing machines among the destitute and needy women of the community.

The programme was organized by All J&K Sain Samaj under the chairmanship of Kasturi Lal Basotra, President and M.L Tadyal General Secretary.

Nekram, Arun Sindhru, Rajinder Sikka, Sham Lal, Prabhu Dayal, Jagdish Pandey, Madan Gopal, Vikas, Raj Kumar, Chandan Gupta, Dinesh Vermani, Kanav Abrol, Subash Anand, Bal Krishan and Darshan Singh.