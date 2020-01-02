Tributes paid to martyrs at Jammu

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Naik Sawant Sandip Raghunath and Rifleman Arjun Thapa Magar attained martyrdom in the intervening night of 31 December / 01 January during exchange of fire with heavily armed terrorists in a forest in Naushera Sector.

Naik Sawant Sandip Raghunath aged 29 years belonged to Village Munde,Tehsil Karhad, District Satara, Maharashtra and is survived by his wife, Smt Smita Sawant.

Rifleman Arjun Thapa Magar aged 25 years belonged to Village Rip, District Gorkha, Nepal and is survived by his wife, Smt Sarita Thapa Magar.

A wreath laying ceremony with full military honours was organised at Air Force Station, Jammu. Deputy GOC Tiger Division, Station Commander Nagrota Military Garrison, Station Commander Air Force Station Jammu and other dignitaries laid wreath and paid tributes. The mortal remains of the martyred soldiers are being flown to their respective native villages wherein their last rites will be carried out with full military honours.

Naik Sawant Sandip Raghunath and Rifleman Arjun Thapa Magar were brave, highly motivated and sincere soldiers. The Nation will always remain indebted to them for the supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty.