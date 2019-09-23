Tributes paid to Maharaja Hari Singh

STATE TIMES NEWS

SAMBA: Amar Kashtriya Rajput Sabha Samba on Monday organised a programme in Rajput Sabha Samba and celebrated the birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh at Samba here today.

Rajya Sabha Member Shamsher Singh Manhas was the Chief Guest on this occasion while the Member of Parliament Yugal Kishore Sharma, Former Minister Devinder Manyal, Former minister Yashpal Kundal, Rajput Sabha State president Kunwar Narayan Singh and Capt Inder Singh President of Rajput Sabha Samba were also present.

District head BJP Samba Jagveer Singh, retired DIG Karna Singh, Rakesh Singh Pinta, Municipalty Chairman Pawan Kohli, Municipalty Chairman Chairman Kumer Singh etc. were present in the program.

Similarly, the same function was held at Village Sumb where the Youth for Society celebrated Maharaja Hari Singh’s birth anniversary. Society Chairman Rahul Sambal was the Chief Guest at the event. Naresh Kumar Sharma, Sajeev Baloria, Rajveer Singh, Chanchal Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Surjit Singh, Maidan Singh, Sanjay Singh and Pawan Singh were also present on the occasion.

KATHUA: District Bar Association Kathua organised a Shrdhanjli Samahroh to pay homage to Maharaja Hari Singh on his 124th Birth Anniversary led by its President Advocate Ajat Shatru Sharma. On this occasion the Bar members abstain from work by recalling their pending demand to declare 23rd September, 2019 as a Govt. Gazetted Holiday for the J&K as a mark of respect to Maharaja Hari Singh last ruler of erstwhile J&K State. The Bar members in large numbers laid flowers before the picture of Maharaja Hari Singh. All the Bar members also raised sloganeering in praise of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji like “Maharaja Hari Singh Ji Amar Rahe”; “Jab TakSuraj-Chand Rahega, Hari Singh TeraNaamRahega” etc.

Balbir Singh, Advocate (s) Ravi Gupta, Ganga Ram Sharma, Rajesh Sharma, Rakesh Thakur, SauravMahajan, Shrikant Sagar Raina, Deepak Sharma, Atul Singh Andotra, Devinder Kumar Sharma and office bearers including Devinder Singh and RamitJasrotia Vice Presidents, Rahul Sharma General Secretary, Mandeep Singh Joint Secretary, Pawandeep Singh Treasurer, Munish Mahajan Joint Treasurer, Abhishek Sharma Spokesperson, Anil Andotra Press Secretary and Sumreshwar Singh President YLA, Naiya Sharma, Amit Sharma and Kapil Sharma were also present.

UDHAMPUR Lok Vikas Dal state president Vikram Singh Slathia along with Dal members celebrated Maharaja Hari Singh Birth anniversary in Udhampur. A large number of people and Dal members paid floral tributes on the portrait of Late Maharaja Hari Singh and remembered his prime scarification been made by Maharaja.