Tributes paid to legends of art

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Rich tributes were paid to Pt Jagan Nath Shivpuri, music maestro and Founder of Prem Sangeet Niketan; Moti Lal Kemmu, Drama artist, Moti Lal Saqi, noted writer and Pt Vijay Malla, a legendry singer of the State, all legends of art at a programme held here at Abhinav Theatre.

The programme was jointly organised by Prem Sangeet Niketan, Bhoomi Human Welfare Society, Athrot Charitable and Socio Cultural Trust.

On the occasion, MLC Girdhari Lal Raina, M.L Raina Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner, Pt Omkar Nath Shastri and UPSC qualifier Akshay Labroo were the special guests. The family members of the aforesaid legends also presented namely Bushan Lal Shivpuri, Virender Saqi, Abinaya Kemmu and Renu Malla.

Students of JIGER Institute for Disable Children, Gangyal, under the supervision of Sandhya Dhar presented Ganesh Vandana followed by welcome address and paper reading on legends by J.K Koul Bezaan, a veteran writer and renowned artist.

Various singing performances were presented by a group of around 35 children under the guidance of Ravi Bhan, renowned music director and singer.

Vote of thanks was presented by Surinder Tikoo, Vice President Prem Sangeet Niketan. The event was efficiently managed by Jaijawanti Shivpuri, Kanwal Peshin, Kamal Warikoo, Vijay Raina, Rahul Kilam, Jatinder Jotshi, Arvin Tickoo, Susheel Bhat, Sandhya Dhar and Suneeta Bhan.

Among those who performed on the occasion include Lavanya Koul, Nirmit Raina, Sahil Bhat, Vidhaan Raina, Sameekhsha, Kashvi Sopori, Riya Raina, Krishna Bhat, Himanshu Koul, Shreya Bhat, Suhas Koul, Chhavi Koul, Shruti Raina, Neetika Bhan, Himanshu, Anjali Pandita, Sumeeta Bhat, Anmol Raj, Sham Sotra, Bunty Malothra, Suneeta Bhan, Manoj Bakshi and Bunty Malhotra were also present. The musicians included Anil Raina on flute, Rajiv Salotra-Tabla, Rohit -Key Board, Anmol Raj -Khanjeri and Raju Bhaggal -Harmonium.