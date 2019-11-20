Tributes paid to Indira, Rani Jhansi

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: J&K Pradesh Congress Committee Chief, Ghulam Ahmed Mir said that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi shall always be remembered as ‘Iron Lady of India’ for her qualities of leadership and bold decisions in the interests of nation besides sacrificing her life for unity and integrity of the country.

Speaking a function at PCC HQ here on Tuesday to pay rich tributes to Indira Gandhi on her 102nd birth anniversary, Mir said that Indira Gandhi was one of the strongest leaders of the world so far. “She led the country to new heights in every sphere and enhanced image of the country worldwide. She always took revolutionary steps keeping in view poor and downtrodden sections of the society and was a source of empowerment for womenfolk in the country. She nationalised private banks, abolished privy purses and launched 20-point programme for welfare and poverty alleviation programme for the poor,” Mir said.

Mir also recalled special bond of Nehru-Gandhi family for Jammu and Kashmir. He also paid rich tributes to Rani Jhansi, who led the struggle against British and gave the supreme sacrifice for the independence of the country.

Referring to great economic slowdown in the country due to flawed economic policies of BJP Government, Mir said that Congress has held peaceful programmes at different District HQ in Jammu region today and submitted memorandums to the respective heads of administration, while a protest march shall be taken out in Jammu on November 23 against unprecedented price hike.

Floral tributes to the great leader were also paid by former Minister and Vice President Raman Bhalla, Chief Spokesperson Ravinder Sharma, Kanta Bhan, Co-treasurer Rajnish Sharma, General Secretaries Th Balwan Singh, Th Manmohan Singh, District President (Jammu Urban) Vikram Malhotra; Ex-MLAs Th Balbir Singh and Indu Pawar; Frontal Org Heads Udey Bhanu Chib (Youth), Rajesh Sadotra (Seva Dal) Raqiq Choudhary (NSUI), Suresh Dogra (OBC), Gajan Singh (Minority), Praveen Sarwar Khan, Krishan Lal Gupta, Neeraj Gupta, Harvinder Singh Mehta, Iqbal Dar, Sanjeev Panda, Kapil Singh, Corporators Dwarka Choudhary, Gourav Chopra, Rajinder Singh Jamwal, Pritam Singh, Bhanu Mahajan and Sobat Ali, Rajveer Singh, Rajinder Singh Pinki, DCC Office Bearers Dr Ramakant Khajuria, B B Gupta, Madan Lal Malagar, P S Chouhan, Th Rachpal Singh, Jyoti Vaid, Sushma Choudhary, Parshotam Mehra, Pawan Sharma, J L Koul, Vijay Sharma, R P Magotra, Manmohan Sharma, Vipan Sharma, Santosh Sharma, Pawan Dev Singh, Jatinder Chib, Chander Shekhar, Manu Jamwal, Som Raj, Pt Bodh Raj, Janak Raj, Anil Kohli, Raj Kumar Sodi, Vaishno Sharma, Sikandar Khan, Nassir Masih, Davit Masih Bablu and Chanchal Popli Menakshi.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Fighters Association (JKFFA) also paid rich tributes to former Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi and Rani Lakshmi Bai, during a programme held here. The function was organised by Ved Gandotra, JKFFA Chairman in association with Rajiv Mahajan, Vice Chairman.

Corporator Gaurav Chopra was the Chief Guest on the occasion. Floral tributes were paid to great souls by all the members present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Guest and other members highlighted contributions of Rani Lakshmi Bai in freedom struggle of the country.

Others present on the occasion included Th Karnail Chand, General Secretary; Brij Mehra, Vice President; Sukhminder Singh Maini, Finance Secretary; Dr Yog Raj Padha and Rohit Bajrangi.