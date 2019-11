Tributes paid to G L Dogra on death anniversary

State Times News

Kathua: On the occasion of 32nd Death Anniversary of former Finance Minister of J&K and former Member of Parliament, Girdhari Lal Dogra, scores of prominent persons led by former MLC Subash Chander Gupta paid rich tribute to the beloved leader in a function held at Govt. Girdhari lal Dogra Memorial Degree Collage Hiranagar and at Hiranagar Morh today.

A large number of people were present on the occasion and paid homage to the veteran congress leader known for his honesty, simplicity, and dedication for his service to the poor and downtrodden.

Prominent among those who paid tributes include Daya Vilas Vice Principal Jagdish Dogra, Anat Ram Dogra, Murari Lal, Parveen Bhagat, Bhola Nath, Sat Paul Choudhary, K C Bhagat, Romesh Kundal, Koushal, Bishamber Dass, Ruldhu Ram, Capt. Raj Singh, Som Nath Verma, Yash Paul Singh, Kartar Chand, Om Parkash, Mithun Kumar, K C Sharma, Vishal Sharma, Ganesh Dass, Bhagwan Dass, Harbaj Sharma, Darshan Sharma, Romesh Kumar, Baisakhi Sharma, Mottu, Noshu Shiva, Babu Ram Sharma, Tarsem Lal, Tara Chand Khajuria, Langesh Kumar, Padha Shah and Kartar Chand Jarnagal.