Tributes paid to Arun Jaitley

State Times News

HIRANAGAR: A Sharadhanjli Samraoh was organized at Hiranagar Morh by Dogra Parivaar to pay tributes to the son-in-Law of the family late Arun Jaitley Former Union Minister of India. The function was organised by younger brother of late Girdhri Lal Dogra , Jagdish Dogra, the only brother residing in the native village Bhaiya of Tehsil Hiranagar. The speakers included from all political and social organizations who paid rich tributes to Arun Jaitley and recollected his contributions and memories especially towards people of Jammu Province and Hiranagar constituency particularly.

The prominent leaders who spoke on the occasion include Master Mohan Lal Ex-Minister Govt. of Punjab, Girdhari Lal Chalotra Ex-MLA Hiranagar, Subaash Gupta Ex-MLC, Th. Ranjeet Singh Sr. BJP Leader, Madan Lal Toofan IRS Retd. Deputy Commissioner, Ajat Shatru Sharma President District Bar Association Kathua, Pankaj Dogra Sr. Congress Leader, Prof. Rakesh Sharma and Prof. Daya Vilas Khajuria from Govt. Girdhari Lal Dogra Memorial Degree College Hiranagar, Dr. Ram Krishan Retd. Principal, Mukherjeet Sharma IFS Retd. Addl. Chief Conservator Forests, Hardutt Sharma, Mangal Dass Dogra and Sheela Sharma President District Pathankot Women Welfare Society etc.

In the beginning of the programme Jagdish Dogra narrated life history of Arun Jaitley. A large number of people of the adjoining villages were present in the Shardhanjli Samaroh.