Tributes paid to 26/11 martyrs

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Fighters Association (JKFFA) paid tributes to 26/11 Mumbai attack martyrs at a function held at Dogra Shaurya Sthal on Sunday.

The association also remembered the police officers who laid their lives while fighting the Pak based terrorists.

The function was organized by the President of the Association, Ved Gandotra and Advocate Ramesh Arora (MLC) was the Chief Guest.

Floral tributes were paid to the Martyrs and candles were lit in their honour amid singing of National Anthem.

Speaking on the occasion, the members strongly condemned the role of Pakistan which was responsible for feeding the terrorists and spreading terrorism all over the world. The members asked the world community to declare Pakistan a rouge state and force it to stop terrorist activists.

Rajiv Mahajan State President Shri Ram Sena, Gajan Singh President Akali Dal, Pritam Sharma President Kranti Dal, Vikas Devan, Kamal Sharma, Ram Rattan Raina, Kamla Sharma, Tanvir Hussain, Ankush Pawar, Ravi Kumar, Raman Kumar, Manoj Kumar, Gaurav and Romi Jaggi were also present.

Meanwhile, Welfare Society Guru Nanak Nagar Jammu also paid tributes to the victims and martyrs of 26/11 Mumbai Attack here.

Balwinder Singh Rinku President, A.S Khera Advocate Chairman cum Legal Advisor; Ajay Mahajan Senior, Hardeep Singh and Pawan Sharma Vice Presidents; Sanjeev Talwar General Secretary, Randeep Singh Advocate Press Secretary, Raju Katyal Secretary, Satwant Singh Spokesman; Mohinder Singh Narula and Harjeet Singh Joint Secretaries, Jatinder Kumar Cashier, Rajinder Khajuria, B.S Tirthi, Sham Dutta, Atamjot Singh and Happy were also present.

Scores of activists of Dogra Front and Shiv Sena led by its President, Ashok Gupta staged protest against the 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed demanding his arrest.

The protesters burned effigy of Hafiz Saeed and raised slogans against the Pakistan.

Gupta also paid tributes to brave soldiers who lost their lives during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.

Lal Singh, Bantu, Bittoo, Kala, Ramesh, Kalu, Pradhanu and Sham were also present.