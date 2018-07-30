Tribute to army

Share Share 0 Share 0

Dear Editor,

On Kargil Vijay Diwas (July 26), the country paid tributes to the brave heroes of the Kargil war who laid down their lives so that the rest of the country could be safe and secure.

In the conflict, the Indian Army lost 490 jawans besides many others were injured too. The Indian Government should at best ensure that another Kargil-like situation does not arise at all.

Further, on this day, it is pertinent to remember Saint Augustine’s quote which said, “The purpose of all war is peace. Our flag does not fly because of wind moves it, it flies with the last breath of each soldier who died protecting it.”

TS Karthik

Via-e-mail