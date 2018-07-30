Tribute to army

Dear Editor,
On Kargil Vijay Diwas (July 26), the country paid tributes to the brave heroes of the Kargil war who laid down their lives so that the rest of the country could be safe and secure.
In the conflict, the Indian Army lost 490 jawans besides many others were injured too. The Indian Government should at best ensure that another Kargil-like situation does not arise at all.
Further, on this day, it is pertinent to remember Saint Augustine’s quote which said, “The purpose of all war is peace. Our flag does not fly because of wind moves it, it flies with the last breath of each soldier who died protecting it.”
TS Karthik
Via-e-mail
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Home remedies to increase platelet count
Not everyone can or should be hero from first frame: Motwane on Sacred Games’ Sartaj
Never surrendered to the idea of being a hero: Anil Kapoor
Katrina Kaif to star opposite Salman after Priyanka’s ‘Bharat’ exit
Limit intake of transfats to stay healthy: Dr Sushil
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper