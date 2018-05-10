Tremors felt in Kashmir

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

Srinagar: Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck Tajikistan, near Afghan border, United States Geological Survey said on Wednesday. Although details of damage caused is still unclear, there are reports of tremors from Afghanistan’s Kabul, India’s Kashmir Valley, NCR, and parts of Punjab, such as Bathinda and Muktsar.

Tremors of an earthquake that had its epicentre in the Afghanistan-Kazakhistan border region were felt in Punjab, Haryana and Delhi, officials said. The quake was felt at about 4:15 pm today, a MeT Department official said. “The intensity of the earthquake, which had its epicentre in Afghanistan-Kazakhstan border, measured 6.2 on the Richter Scale,” he said.

There were no reports of loss of life or damage to property, government officials said. Tremors were also felt in Delhi, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said. The United States Geological Survey also reported a 5.1 earthquake in Pakistan on Wednesday morning at a depth of 40.9 km, with the epicentre 29km northwest of Bannu.