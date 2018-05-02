Trek your way to fitness

Share Share 0 Share 0

Walking up the mountains can offer a host of benefits to both our body and mind. Gear up for the trek and equip yourself adequately to make it a fulfilling experience, writes Rashmi Ramesh.

Many of us want to experience a walk through snowclad mountains and flower valleys, or just a trek up the hill outside the city. While trekking mostly involves walking, it is nothing like a walk in the park – it requires stamina, lung power and strong legs.

While preparing for a trek itself is full of benefits, “trekking improves cardiovascular strength and cleanses the lungs, as trekking locations are mainly away from the hustle and bustle of the city, without much pollution”, said Dr Aashish Chaudhry, orthopaedic surgeon at Delhibased Aakash Healthcare.

The cardio exercise done before and during the trek prevents lifestyle diseases like diabetes, hypertension and cholesterol, said Dr Sirisha, professor of internal medicine at Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences, Kochi. While trekking can help keep bone diseases, like osteoporosis, and vitamin-D deficiency at bay, it is also a good time to kick addiction issues like smoking and alcohol, she said.

And it’s not just your physical health, the mind benefits too. According to Bhavani A, a trek volunteer and outdoor expert who works with Bengaluru-based trekking and camping organisations, trekking, along with panoramic views, offers peace and energy, and refreshes the mind.

Preparing for it

“First, research about the place you want to visit and get general information on the route to see if it is suitable for your fitness level and experience,” said Bhavani.

A certain degree of fitness is essential. Chaudhry said first-timers must work towards increasing their activity levels. “Most people work 9-to-5 jobs and don’t exercise, which makes it harder for them to trek,” he said.

Talking to a doctor is a must before you a trek if you have health conditions, said Dr Ashish Agarwal, head of department of cardiology at Aakash Healthcare. “At-risk individuals should get a heart scan or the exercise stress test before attempting a strenuous trek,” he said.

One must watch for shortness of breath, pain, pressure, burning or squeezing in the centre of the chest while exerting oneself. “If you have such problems, you should consult your doctor before trekking,” said Agarwal.

(To be continued)