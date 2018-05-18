‘Treat death of deceased as civilian death & not terrorism related’

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Justice Sanjeev Kumar of State High Court on Thursday directed State to treat the death of Ahmad Lone, father of a casual labourer Abdul Ahad Lone who was working with army, caused by firing of the army personnel and not occurred in any terrorism related incident connected with the deceased.

The court direction came in a petition filed by Abdul Ahad Lone seeking direction for respondents to produce the report filed by the petitioner before the Police Station Trehgam and report pertaining to the dead body of the deceased and any other material if collected during the investigation before this e-Court and thereafter the Court may direct the Crime Branch Srinagar to conduct and complete the investigation and produce the Challan against the accused before the Court of competent jurisdiction.

Earlier, Justice Sanjeev Kumar also accepted the inquiry report submitted by the Principal Sessions Judge, Kupwara. The court further observed that through this judgement, the next of kin of the deceased, namely, the petitioner shall be entitled to all the benefits/reliefs those are available to dependent of a civilian killed in an action by the State as per applicable norms/Rules.

“Respondent shall consider the claim of the petitioner for permissible benefits like ex-gratia, compassionate appointment or payment of cash compensations in lieu of compassionate appointment, etc as may be permissible under the applicable norms/Rules of the State, within a period of two months from the date of receipt of certified copy of this order”, the court observed.

According to the petitioner, on May 18, 1993 he was given the load to carry which was so heavy that he could not carry alone. Therefore, he asked his father to help him to carry the load at the requisite place. After delivering the load, petitioner’s father left for his home and he had to pass through a thick forest. In the evening when the petitioner came to his house he found that his father had not returned and accordingly he went to the Army Camp and reported the matter. Thereafter, on May 19, 1993 petitioner submitted a report in Police Station Kupwara. The body was found under the bushes. Thereafter the dead body was handed over to the Police and autopsy was conducted but thereafter no investigation in the matter was conducted nor was any information given to the petitioner about the result of investigation.

The court observed the investigation conducted by the police authorities concluded the case as ‘not traced’ whereas in the inquiry conducted by the Sessions Judge, Kupwara in terms of order of this Court, it has been concluded that the death of the deceased had not occurred in any terrorism related incident and thus, would be deemed as a death of a civilian caused by firing by the army personnel.

“Although, the relief claimed by the petitioner has been rendered ineffective due to submission of the closure report by the police and its acceptance by the Court of competent jurisdiction, yet the second relief which is general in nature can be granted in favour of the petitioner in view of the directions of this Court and Principal Sessions Judge, Kupwara. More so, Major Pankaj Joshi on whose report, FIR No.56/93 under Section 3/4 TADA was registered has already died, therefore, the relief which has been recommended by the Principal Sessions Judge, Kupwara is the only relief which can be granted in favour of the petitioner”, Justice Sanjeev Kumar observed.