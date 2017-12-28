Treasury Deptt officer arrested for accepting bribe

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A treasury department officer was on Wednesday arrested after he was caught accepting Rs 5,000 bribe from a retired government employee to settle his pension claims, a Jammu and Kashmir State Vigilance Organisation (SVO) official said.

Mohammad Rafiq Zargar had filed a complaint with the SVO, alleging that treasury department officer Gandoh Shiv Kumar Sharma demanded Rs 7,000 to settle his claims, the official said. The two negotiated the amount and Zargar agreed to pay Rs 5,000 to release his pension amount for November, he said.

Acting on the complaint, a trap was laid by SVO sleuths and Sharma was caught red-handed accepting the bribe in the presence of independent witnesses, the official said.

He said the accused has been booked for corruption.