Travesty of political standards on Article 35-A

Share Share 0 Share 0

Dear Editor,

In the words of Jagmohan Malhotra, former Governor, Jammu and Kashmir, in his book ‘My Frozen Turbulence in Kashmir’, you have created a land without justice full of pluralities and cruelties and this has been done intentionally.

For the last 70 years, Jammu and Kashmir regions remained grossly busy pulling in opposite directions, thanks to the so-called mainstream political parties who mainly watched their political interests.

As of now, every young or old, is helplessly watching the scenario with hatred, communalism and regionalism. Virtually, present generation is harvesting what has been sown by our mindless so called popular leaders. The biggest tragedy has surfaced in the shape of Art.35-A -a Presidential Order, Government of India dated May 24,1954 which has never been ratified by Parliament. No body talks of its constitutional legality in absence of concurrence of Parliament.

The NC and PDP who enjoyed power in the State with BJP at the Centre, blow hot and cold against meddling with 35-A and BJP when at the helm of affairs with these parties, remained busy in enjoying bread and loaves all along during past so many decades. How long this North and South Pole political expediency would drag the masses of the State into divisive camps? For instance, take the case of 35-A, the un-ratified Presidential Order of 1954, whole valley and some others in Jammu region too, pooh-pooh in terms of Art.35-A without knowing an iota of the fact that this order snatches the rights of State women once they get married outside the State to a non-State subject. This is entirely against widely accepted Islamic tenets where a daughter is entitled for ancestral immovable property on a fixed ratio, why the so-called religious leaders are silent on this aspect of the said order and have become the tools in the hands of those who are exploiting them for their personal political gains. It is sad that there is no taker for world famous preaching of Islamic saints and great Islamic scholars/poets like Sheikh Saadi, Baba Farid, Mian Mohmad Bakash, Allama Iqbal, Baba Bulley Shah and Mirza Ghalib.

In the words of Bhulley Shah:

Parh Parh Kitabaan Ilam Diyaan, Naam Rakh liya Qazi; Hathh Vich Pharke Talwar,Nam Rakh Leya Gazi;

Mecca- Madina Ghoom Aya, Te Nam Rakh Leya Haji,

O Bhalliya Hasil Ki Kita, Jay Rab Na Keeta Razi.

And where are those so called human rights activists? Is it not a human rights violation? Why are they tolerating this human rights violation for last 70 years at the instances of those who run their political shops?

Another instance of human rights violation is the case of Balmiki Samaj who has been living in Jammu-Kashmir since the time of Maharaja with conditional State subject. They performed the job of lifting night soil on their heads and are still deprived of fundamental right of acquiring State subject for buying land or getting employment here. We had seen all the traditional parties changing colours, stances and standards for the last 70 years. Let us be watchful and not fall prey to their ill machination any more.

Time has now come when the parroted hypocrisy of narrow mindedness has to be done away with and tread the righteous path of humanity and sanity as preached by our saints. For achieving the needed goals, restoration of peace and normalcy is the main requirement.

Kuldeep Kumar Rao,

Publicity Secretary,

AAP, J&K State, Jammu.