Transporters hail Rath for streamlining traffic management system

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: J&K Motor Transport Companies Association, Jammu appreciated the efforts being made by the IGP Traffic Basant Rath to streamline smooth traffic in the city and the out-skirts.

In a press conference President of the Association, Gajan Singh Khajuria said that ever since Basant Rath has taken over as Inspector General of Police Traffic, the public in general and the transport industry in particular is very happy as the traffic management system has undergone a revolutionary change.



Gajan criticised those persons who for their vested interests are threatening to disrupt the transport in coming days naming Rath as a villain.

He said that these persons have been running a mafia in the name of transport industry and their stand exposed badly before the common public.

Surinder Singh Kala, Chairman of the Association, said that earlier there was mess and chaos created by the vested interest in the affairs of transport industry but due to the efforts of Basant Rath, there is a ray of hope that the transport management system will improve every passing day.

Kala lambasted those who in the name of transport wanted to establish a so called fraudulent leadership to cheat the common transporters by indulging in unscrupulous and baseless reasons to defame a person like Basant Rath, whose integrity is unimpeachable.

Nanak Singh, Patron, J&K Motor Transport Companies said that the transport management system is getting better day by day under the watchful eyes of Basant Rath and the common people of the State are in a celebratory mood and Rath is sparing no efforts day and night to streamline the traffic system. He complimented Rath for his dedicated efforts and assured all support to him.

Kulwant Singh, Zeenat Khan, Kulwant Singh, Shiv Pal, Ravinder Singh (Kala), Kultar Singh, Surjeet Singh, Kartar Chand Naidu and Manjeet Singh were also present on the occasion.