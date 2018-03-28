Transport Commissioner reviews progress on issues of transporters

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Transport Commissioner, Saugat Biswas on Wednesday convened a meeting to review the progress achieved on the points discussed in the last meeting and decisions taken during the meeting chaired by the Chief Minister. Various issues and grievances of the transporters were discussed threadbare.

On the demand of the transporters for carrying out of the fare revision, the Transport Commissioner issued systematic instructions for framing of fare revision proposal and its submission to Government in a time bound manner. On the issue of concession granted to the students travelling in public transport, it was decided that a working committee headed by the Additional Transport Commissioner with the members drawn from Motor Vehicles Department, Education and Higher Education Department would be constituted for framing a rational set of guidelines after examining all related aspects.

It was also informed to the transporters that the MVD is exploring the possibility of reducing fitness fee in respect of vehicles aged between 15-25 years for conduct of fitness test and issue of fitness certificate each time.

Transport Commissioner instructed the RTO Jammu to ensure implementation of VAHAN 4.0 for fitness of vehicles on inspection site itself, and issue fitness certificates at the site.

Chairman, All J&K Transport Welfare Association, S. T S Wazir thanked the Transport Commissioner for the proactive action on the issues raised by the transporters and decisions taken in the previous meetings.

He also raised various standing issues of the transporters viz adda fees, reduction in passenger taxation, identification of suitable site for conduct of vehicle fitness, parking places for mini buses, operationalization of Inter State Bus Terminal etc.

Saugat Biswas assured the transporters that the issues would be taken up with the concerned agencies and addressed in a time bound manner.

The transporters also thanked the government for abolishing passenger welfare fund, reduced fee for various services and waiving off passenger tax upto 31-12-2017.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Additional Transport Commissioner Mohinder Singh, Joint Transport Commissioner, Vikas Sharma, RTO Jammu Deep Raj, RTO Kathua Pardeep Manhas, and transporters from Jammu and from Kashmir division also participated in the meeting.