Transfers, promotions in Agri Deptt

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: In a major decision, the Department of Agriculture has promoted around 130 of its officers of sub divisional level and has been posted them across length and breadth of the state with the intension to intensify agricultural related activities.

This decision has been taken by the department, keeping in view the seniority issue of the department which was lingering for the last 30 years.

The Minister for Agriculture, Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura in a bid to streamline the department and address the grievances of the employees has initiated this exercise of promotions and postings to bring back more vibrancy in the functioning of the department.

The move will also help in reaching out to farming community and will also help in effective implementation of the centrally sponsored schemes in the state.