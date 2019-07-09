Transfers, postings of Head Draftsmen (Civil)

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Government on Monday ordered transfers and posting of Head Draftsman and Incharge Head Draftsman Civil, PW (R&B) Department. Abdul Rashid Sheikh has been posted to PMGSY Kashmir, Syed Showkat Ahmed to R&B Kashmir, Mohammad Sultan Lone to PMGSY Kashmir, Gh Rasool Lone to REW, Hussain-ud-Din Shah to Floriculture Department, Mohd Amin Rather to R&B Kashmir, Riyaz Ahmad Shah to Srinagar Development Authority, Mohammad Ayoub Pandith to R&B Kashmir, Altaf Ahmad Baba to PMGSY Kashmir, Naseema Bano to R&B Kashmir, Irfan Ahmad Wani to PMGSY Jammu, Kewal Krishan to R&B Jammu, Deepak Kumar Gupta to R&B Jammu, Hans Raj PMGSY Jammu, Rakesh Vaid to R&B Jammu, Khushal Baru to PMGSY Jammu, Adarash Kumar to R&B Jammu, Sanjeev Paul to R&B Jammu, Mohammad Aslant Multoo to PMGSY Jammu, Satish Kumar to PMGSY Jammu and Sanjay Kumar has been posted to PMGSY Jammu.

Meanwhile, some other Head Draftsmen were also transferred by the government in aforesaid order. As per the order, Mohammad Mushtaq Bhat (awaiting orders) has been posted to R&B Kashmir, Altaf Hussain Pathan to PMGSY Kashmir, Syed Zahoor Hussain Bukhari to PMGSY Kashmir, Mohammad Shaban Bhat to PMGSY Kashmir, Mohammad Anwar Untoo to PMGSY Kashmir, Abdul Hamid Dar to Tourism Department, Bashir Ahmed Wani to R&B Kashmir, Mushtaq Ahmed Pir to R&B Kashmir, Abdul Majid Malik to R&B Kashmir, Abdul Gani Bhat to R&B Kashmir, Farced Ahmad Khan to R&B Kashmir, Romesh Kumar to J&K ERA, Arun Kumar Sharma to PMGSY Jammu, Madan Lal to PMGSY Jammu, Mohammad Sikander to R&B Jammu, Ravinder Bhat to R&B Jammu and Parveen Kumar to R&B Jammu.

While, the services of Hilal Ahmad Wani, Jagdeep Singh and Kishore Kumar has been placed at the disposal of the Tourism Department, Jammu Municipal Corporation and Horticulture Department respectively.