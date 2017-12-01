Transfers, postings in Judiciary

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Chief Justice Badar Durrez Ahmed on Thursday ordered transfers and postings of Judicial Officers in a full court meeting.

Accordingly, Registrar General Sanjay Dhar through an order, transferred Mohd Akram Choudhary, Principal District and Sessions Judge, Kathua and posted him as Principal District and Sessions Judge, Srinagar against the vacancy to be caused due to the superannuation of Rashid Ali Dar; Sanjeev Gupta, Special Judge Anti-corruption, Jammu as Principal District and Sessions Judge, Kathua vice Mohd. Akram Choudhary and Sonia Gupta, Additional Sessions Judge Anti-corruption cases, Jammu as Special Judge Anti-corruption, Jammu vice Sanjeev Gupta. Sonia Gupta shall also hold the additional charge of the Court of Additional Sessions Judge Anti-corruption Cases, Jammu till further orders.

In another order, the Judicial Officers, who have attained or attaining the age of 50/55 years and found fit and eligible for continuing as Judicial Officers as per Rule 21 and 24 of the J&K Higher Judicial Service Rules 2009 are Y.P Bourney, Mohinder Kumar Sharma, Jeema Bashir, Jawad Ahmad, Kalpana Revo, Kishore Kumar, Mohammad Ibrahim Wani, Zubair Ahmad Raza, Madan Lal and Masarat Shaheen.

In another order, adhoc promotions of Rajeev Gupta and Chain Lai Bavoria, as District Judges made vide Government Order No.l784-LD (A) of 2015 dated June 11, 2015, are hereby confirmed /regularised against the substantive posts held by them with effect from the date of their adhoc/ officiating appointment.